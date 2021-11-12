Johnson & Johnson intends to split into two separate businesses.

Johnson & Johnson revealed intentions to divide its consumer health unit, which distributes Band-Aid and Tylenol, from its pharmaceutical division, which includes the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, on Friday.

According to Johnson & Johnson, the spin-off will establish “two global leaders that are better positioned to provide improved health outcomes for patients and customers via innovation.”

After General Electric and Toshiba, it is the third large corporation to announce plans to split apart its operations this week.

Johnson & Johnson expects to complete the split in 18-24 months, resulting in two publicly traded companies. The deal will “qualify as a tax-free separation,” according to the company.

The 135-year-old company’s CEO, Alex Gorsky, said the decision to start a new consumer health business was made after a “full examination.”

“The greatest way to… achieve profitable development, and — most crucially — improve healthcare outcomes for people throughout the world,” the board and management believe, he said.

“Our focus on delivering industry-leading bio-pharmaceutical and medical device innovation and technology with the goal of bringing novel solutions to market for patients and healthcare systems, while producing sustainable value for shareholders,” Gorsky noted.

In the third quarter of 2021, the consumer health division, which makes Neutrogena skin care products and baby powder, brought in $3.7 billion, accounting for approximately 16% of the company’s overall revenue.

Meanwhile, sales of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine totaled over $20 billion throughout the time period.

Thousands of claims have been filed against the corporation because its talcum powder included elements of asbestos, which causes cancer. Last year, a US court ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in penalties.

The company has never admitted wrongdoing, but in 2020 it will stop selling talc-based baby powder in the United States and Canada.

According to J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk, the separation is unrelated to the company’s legal troubles or recent bankruptcy proceedings.

After declaring bankruptcy, the company created a new unit called “LTL” to house all of the asbestos-related liabilities.

In a conference call, Wolk stated, “I believe it’s important to clarify upfront that today’s announcement is independent and distinct from the talc liability and bankruptcy process that were revealed a few weeks ago.” “We’ll leave the appropriate assessment of such liabilities to the bankruptcy court.” The “consumer unit has been besieged by lawsuits,” according to National Securities’ Art Hogan, although J&J’s pharmaceutical branch has always been its strongest. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.