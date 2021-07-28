Joey Jordison, co-founder of Slipknot, died at the age of 46, according to his family.

Joey Jordison, one of the most important metal drummers of his time and a co-founder of Slipknot, died at the age of 46, according to his family.

“We are heartbroken to inform you that Joey Jordison, a prolific drummer, musician, and artist, passed away peacefully in his sleep,” his family said in a statement shared by Rolling Stone and other US media sources on Tuesday.

Jordison, who was born in Iowa, was one of Slipknot’s three founding members and helped propel the US nine-piece to global fame in the early 2000s, when rock and metal artists competed with popstars for the top of the charts.

They broke onto the scene in the mid-1990s with a louder, bleaker, and more aggressive iteration of metal that proved both a commercial success and a huge effect on following generations. They are known for their horror-themed facemasks and boiler suits.

Jordison’s crisp high-speed drumming and relentless blast beats, as well as his songwriting skills for some of the band’s best-known compositions, propelled a technically talented band behind all the stage posturing and shock antics.

For their third album, the band collaborated with famed producer Rick Rubin and earned their first Grammy in 2006.

But Jordison claimed that being named the finest drummer of the preceding 25 years by readers of the drumming magazine Rhythm in 2010 was his proudest personal achievement.

Jordison quit Slipknot in a tumultuous manner in 2013, claiming that he was basically driven out.

Later, he confessed that he had been diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a nerve condition that had hampered his ability to perform.

In subsequent interviews, he stated that hard physical rehabilitation helped him get back into drumming shape.

Murderdolls, Scar the Martyr, Vimic, and Sinsaenum were among his side projects, and he also performed live drums for Metallica, Korn, and Rob Zombie.

Metallica paid respect to Jordison by posting a photo of the drummer with the phrase “R.I.P. brother” on their Facebook page.

Other well-known metal musicians paid appreciation to Jordison’s approach and the impact he had on their own bands on social media.

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy wrote, “Joey’s contributions to music transformed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.”

“A true legend who revolutionized the game not only for drums, but for metal music as a whole,” said Nik Nocturnal, a prominent metal YouTuber.

Following the news of Jordison’s death, former Slipknot bandmates Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan also put black squares on their Twitter accounts.

bur-jta/mtp