Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Kamala Harris loom large over the next presidential campaign in 2024.

On June 16, 2015, the political environment shifted dramatically. Donald Trump, a businessman who had previously identified as a Democrat, Independent, and leader of the Reform Party, launched his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, sending the GOP, Democrats, and third-party contenders into a tailspin.

Despite the fact that the midterm elections are still over 11 months away and Trump frequently teases that he may run again in 2024, the White House possibilities for both major parties have been a talking point for analysts for years.

In 2024, who will run? Which side has the upper hand? Will the presidential election of 2024 be a rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Despite losing the popular vote in both 2016 and 2020, Trump remains the Republican nominee’s frontrunner. There has never been a candidate who has been the presidential nominee in three consecutive elections since World War II ended.

Trump’s and Biden’s futures are far from certain. The age of the candidates will be a major issue, just as it was in 2016 and 2020. With the presidential election still three years away, Trump is 75 years old and Biden is 79 years old.

A cursory examination of Biden’s, Trump’s, and others’ potential candidacies yields more questions than answers.

Joe Biden is a former Vice President of the United States

Incumbents enjoy an advantage in re-election campaigns, and Biden won 77 million votes in 2020, the most of any presidential candidate ever. His approval ratings are now low, although presidents usually recover swiftly after their first year in office. By the time the 2024 election comes around, few voters will remember the events of 2021.

The question for Biden is whether he wants to run for president again at the age of 82. When asked if he will run for reelection in his first press conference as president, Biden said, “That is my expectation.” Biden was able to reclaim critical swing states that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in 2020. Arizona and Georgia, both historically red states, were also won by Biden. More than 36 electoral votes, which Biden secured in 2020, may be difficult for the Republican nominee to flip.

Donald Trump is the president of the United States of America

Despite his absence from social media, Trump's base of followers may remain loyal, but he may suffer criticism from people who have grown tired of his rhetoric.