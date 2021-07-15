Job Openings Hit New Highs in the US, but Unemployment Remains Stable

Although the job market has reached a new high of 9.2 million opportunities, minimal change in the unemployment rate could indicate that businesses are learning to do more with less, and employees are rethinking their futures.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of job vacancies is nearly a perfect match for the 9.3 million unemployed Americans. Despite workers putting in 4.3 percent less hours, economic data shows that output virtually rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2021—down 0.5 percent from the end of 2019.

Workers are becoming more picky about their occupations as a result of the epidemic, such as changing locations or work preferences, as well as unemployment benefits and relief checks. As a result, employers are looking for other ways to complete the work, implying that a shortage will persist, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“When demand decreases, it’s a natural moment to retool or invest because you won’t lose clients or sales while tinkering and shutting things down,” said Brad Hershbein, senior economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

According to a survey on the nature of employment after the COVID-19 crisis, many Americans are evaluating their occupations in general and may need retraining as the economy sees fewer opportunities in retail, hotels, car dealerships, and meat packing factories.

According to Susan Lund, president of the McKinsey Global Institute, the country will need to increase short-term training and credentialing programs for a big number of people who want to change occupations.

“We believe there is a very real possibility that many of the huge, low-wage positions in retail and food service may just vanish in the coming years,” Lund told The Washington Post.