JK Rowling’s Net Worth: The ‘Harry Potter’ Author Is Among The World’s Wealthiest 1%.

J.K. Rowling, well known for her work on the “Harry Potter” series, is one of the world’s wealthiest people, having amassed a fortune of $1 billion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rowling is the first novelist in the world to have a net worth of $1 billion.

She had gained her vast fortune mostly as a result of the popularity of the “Harry Potter” fantasy series, which has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide since 1997.

Despite the fact that Rowling has never spoken publicly about her financial and economic issues, the success of the first seven books in the series, as well as the equally lucrative film adaptations and other deals, has pushed her to enormous riches.

The world’s richest 1%, or individuals with more than $1 million, possess 43.4 percent of the world’s wealth, according to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report.

Rowling appeared on Britain’s rich list in 2003, with headlines claiming she was “richer than the Queen.”

Rowling, despite her immense riches, has denied becoming a billionaire.

After eight years, Forbes removed her from its list of billionaires in 2012. According to reports, she was fired because she gave a large portion of her income to her own charity, Lumos, which aids institutionalized and impoverished children in Eastern Europe, as well as to One Parent Families, which promotes single-parent families.

Rowling, a well-known philanthropist, is involved in a number of charities that fight poverty and social inequality, as well as charities that aid people with multiple sclerosis.

According to PolitiFact, Rowling has donated $160 million to various organisations.

Rowling spent a large portion of her income buying real estate in Scotland and England, in addition to her charitable efforts. According to Business Insider, she once demolished a $1.3 million property near her Edinburgh mansion to build a $330,000 tree house for her children.

She also purchased a $29 million boat that belonged to actor Johnny Depp. The sailboat was later sold for $20 million.