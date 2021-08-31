Jessica Simpson Net Worth: An Analysis of the Singer’s Wealth Following the Bankruptcy of Her Fashion Brand’s Parent Company.

Sequential Brands Group Inc., based in New York and the parent company of pop singer Jessica Simpson’s fashion line, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware federal court on Tuesday.

Sequential Brands paid $117 million in 2015 for a 62.5 percent ownership in the Jessica Simpson Collection from Camuto Group, which had purchased the master license for $15 million in 2005.

Sequential, like many other shops, witnessed a drop in sales as a result of the epidemic.

The New York Post reported in May that Simpson was seeking funds to repurchase the Jessica Simpson Collection, citing concerns over Sequential Brands’ possible bankruptcy. Simpson “failed to raise enough to acquire her apparel company,” according to the New York Post on Tuesday.

Simpson’s net worth was projected to be at $200 million by GoBankingRates in October 2020.

Simpson, 41, has seven studio albums to his credit. She struck a multimillion-dollar deal with Weight Watchers in 2012, as well as endorsement arrangements with Pizza Hut and ProActiv acne remedies.

Jessica Simpson’s line comprises footwear, apparel, fragrance, lingerie, handbags, children’s clothing, and home decor. Several big-name retailers, including Dillard’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Zappos.com, have carried the brand.