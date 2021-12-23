Jesse Watters Salary: How Much Does the Fox News Host Make?

Jesse Watters earns $2 million per year and has a $5 million net worth.

The political commentator’s riches is largely derived from his profits as the host of Fox News’ “Watters’ World” and “The Five.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 43-year-old joined the network in 2002 as a production assistant after graduating from Trinity College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

In 2003, he made his on-camera debut as a journalist for ABC News “”The O’Reilly Factor,” as it’s known.

Watters’ major break came in November 2015, when he launched his show, “Watters’ World,” in which he interviews interesting guests and leading newsmakers.

He joined the roundtable talk show series as a co-host in April 2017 “The Five,” where analysts analyze, debate, and refute current events and issues.

Aside from the money he made through his presentations, he also made money from other sources.

His book, “How I Saved the World,” landed at number one on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list when it was published by HarperCollins in July 2021.

Watters, despite his achievements, has been the subject of controversy throughout the years.

He divorced his ex-wife Noelle Inguagiato, whom he married in 2009, in a highly publicized divorce.

According to the Daily News, Inguagiato filed for divorce in 2017 after discovering of her husband’s romance with Emma DiGiovine, a 25-year-old associate producer of “Watters’ World.”

Watters revealed his affair to the network shortly after his wife filed for divorce. As a result, DiGiovine was moved to another position at the network and subsequently left Fox News, according to the Daily Mail.

The divorce had a significant impact on his net worth because he had to spend a large sum of money to settle the case.

Watters married DiGiovine in December 2019, nine months after his divorce from his first wife was finalized. They have a son together.

Watters also received backlash in 2017 after making an offensive remark about Ivanka Trump. Watters’ statement that he enjoyed how Trump spoke into a microphone was “widely taken as sexual innuendo,” according to Fortune. According to The New York Times, he was also chastised for reportedly mocking Asian-Americans in New York City’s Chinatown in the past.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease specialist, recently called out Watters for allegedly making "crazy" threats against him at a conservative conference, claiming that the discourse.