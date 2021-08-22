Jesse Jackson, a veteran US civil rights activist, has been admitted to the hospital with Covid.

Reverend Jesse Jackson, a veteran American civil rights activist, was hospitalized Saturday after testing positive with Covid-19 despite having been vaccinated, according to his spokespeople.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were being treated at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, according to a statement on Facebook from the reverend’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition organization.

“Doctors are currently monitoring both of their conditions. Anyone who has been in close proximity to either of them within the past five or six days should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, according to the brief statement.

Since the 1960s, when he marched alongside Martin Luther King and helped fundraise for the cause, Baptist clergyman Jackson has been a pioneer in the American Civil Rights movement.

Until Barack Obama assumed office in 2009, he was the most notable African American to run for President of the United States, with two unsuccessful bids to win the Democratic Party candidacy in the 1980s.

In January of this year, Jackson was vaccinated against the coronavirus, and at the time, he issued a statement urging Black Americans, who have a higher rate of vaccine apprehension, to get the injection.

“For reasonable reasons… African Americans have misgivings about scientists and vaccines,” the statement claimed, adding that if they “refuse to be vaccinated, everyone will be at risk.”

In the United States, Covid-19 vaccinations are free and widely available, yet only half of the population has been properly immunized.

Jackson’s hospitalization comes as the United States is hit by a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases caused by the hyper-contagious Delta strain, which has pushed national daily cases to over 70,000 and raised fears that vaccine efficacy may be fading.

In 2017, Jackson revealed that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Legion of Honour to the reverend, who previously served as US President Bill Clinton’s envoy to Africa.