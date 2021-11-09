Jersey’s native tongue is being revived by the Islanders.

Francois Le Maistre, an octogenarian, is one of the few native speakers of Jerriais, the historic language of Jersey, the largest Channel island off the coast of France.

The 84-year-old told AFP, “We’re the last generation who speak it naturally.” “It’s really tragic when your culture’s basic essence is lost.” Jersey is a self-governing British Crown Dependency that is represented internationally by the UK government in London. It is located barely 14 miles (22 kilometers) from the French coast.

Due to the prevalence of English, the French-influenced local language is becoming increasingly rare.

Jerriais, also known as Jersey French, has been around for over 1,000 years and may be traced back to Normandy in northern France.

Le Maistre remembers sitting with his 77-year-old brother Jean in the little village of Saint Ouen as a boy, “we spoke nothing else at home.”

However, Jerriais was “considered a peasant tongue,” according to Jean, and teachers would even reprimand youngsters who used it.

The brothers now primarily communicate in English, as do the majority of Jersey’s 100,000 residents, reflecting the island’s metamorphosis from a rural village to a tourist destination and offshore tax haven since World War II.

Guernesiais, a related but separate language spoken on the neighbouring island of Guernsey, has undergone the same transformation.

In many regions of the world, views are shifting, and attempts to preserve and resuscitate languages are gaining traction.

Jersey became Jerriais, along with English and French, one of its official languages in 2019, and the government encourages its teaching in schools.

Enthusiasts hope that Jersey may follow the lead of another British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea, the Isle of Man, which has resurrected its dormant indigenous language Manx.

Manx, like Welsh, Irish, Scots Gaelic, and Breton, is a Celtic language that was declared extinct in 1974, but has subsequently resurfaced and is being taught in schools.

“They have revitalized it with a lot of investment, a lot of time and work… so we’re hopeful,” Susan Parker, one of Jersey’s seven Jerriais teachers, said.

She also noted that the recovery of Manx took 40 years, “so it’s a long road.”

She speaks to seven-year-olds in Jerriais during a class at Beaulieu Convent School, a private Catholic school in Jersey’s capital of Saint Helier.

“How do you feel?” (How are things going for you?) The kids raise their hands, their eyes gleaming.

They respond with “J’sis d’charme” (I’m fine) or “J’sis magnifique” (I’m fantastic).

Later, they learn a folk dance and put on traditional checked aprons and headscarves before watching an instructor in.