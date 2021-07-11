Jerome Powell To Explain Fed’s Thoughts On Employment, Inflation, And The US Economy In 2021

In hearings on Wednesday and Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the central bank’s semiannual report on the state of the economy to Congress.

Powell will discuss the Federal Reserve’s views on employment, inflation, and interest rates.

The central bank stated on Friday that “progress on vaccinations has contributed to a reopening of the economy and substantial economic growth.”

Material shortages have made it more difficult for businesses and employees to recover from the pandemic. For example, the auto sector has been dealing with a long-term worldwide semiconductor shortage while preparing for the next supply constraint.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, interest rates have been approaching zero. Some experts believe the rate will remain at that level until inflation returns to 2% or until “maximum employment” is achieved.

Powell has been estimating the country’s recovery based on pre-pandemic employment numbers, but the study released on Friday suggests that the country may not reach the same workforce level as in 2019.

According to Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, the US economy is on the mend, with stronger growth expected to result in more jobs.

