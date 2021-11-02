Jeff Bezos pledges $2 billion in climate funding at COP26.

In a statement at the COP26 climate summit on Tuesday, Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos offered an additional $2 billion in investment to combat climate change, on top of the $1 billion pledged by the Bezos Earth Fund in September.

The extra $2 billion will go toward environmental restoration and food system transformation. The Bezos Earth Fund is part of Bezos’ $10 billion promise to combat climate change this decade.

“This $3 billion in pledges will power a new three-pronged nature agenda for the Bezos Earth Fund, focusing on conservation, restoration, and food transformation at the same time,” Bezos stated.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Bezos is worth $193 billion. In his speech, he discussed how his experience in space impacted his perspective on Earth and how essential it is to maintain its beauty. His concentration has been on travelling to space and protecting the earth since standing down as Amazon’s CEO in July.

In an interview with the BBC in October, Prince William slammed the concept of space tourism.

“Some of the world’s brightest brains and minds need to be focused on repairing this planet rather than looking for the next location to live,” Prince William remarked.

Jeff Bezos’ fortune grew by £10 billion in a single day during the pandemic.

His company emitted 44.4 million metric tons of carbon in a single year, which is more than the yearly emissions of two-thirds of the world’s countries combined.

Bezos was also one of the conference delegates who flew in on a private plane, despite environmental activists' pleas for people to reduce air travel, which has a huge impact on carbon emissions.

Amazon announced in 2019 that it would be net-zero by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement deadline.