Jeff Bezos is so wealthy that he is paid $142,000 every minute.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin and the world’s richest man, launched his own rocket into space on Tuesday. The billionaire could have made roughly $1.6 million during the 11-minute up-and-down journey.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index’s most recent estimate, Bezos is worth $206 billion.

He is still the world’s wealthiest individual, about $30 billion ahead of Elon Musk, the inventor of SpaceX and Tesla.

According to Bloomberg, Bezos’ net fortune increased by $75 billion last year as Amazon shares soared amid a surge in internet purchasing during the pandemic.

According to Independent, Bezos earns $6.25 billion per month, $1.44 billion per week, $205 million per day, $8.56 million per hour, and $142,667 every minute, based on his increased net worth.

According to the site, the millionaire gets $140,153 each month, $32,343, a week, $4,608 per day, $192 per hour, or $3.20 every minute if the figures are based on his annual income of $1,681,840, which includes his monthly basic pay of $81,840.

According to Forbes, the majority of his fortune is invested in Amazon, where Bezos has a 10.3 percent ownership after stepping down as CEO earlier this month.

In addition to being the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon also owns Whole Foods and provides cloud computing and streaming services.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon’s revenue in 2020 was $386 billion.

From his garage in Seattle, Washington, Bezos established Amazon in 1994. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bezos’ net worth reached $50 billion in 2015 when Amazon shares began to surge in 2014.

In 2017, Bezos momentarily overtook Microsoft’s Bill Gates as the world’s richest person. A year later, Amazon’s market cap surpassed $1 trillion, taking Bezos’ wealth, which at the time totaled 80 million shares, to unprecedented heights.

Despite his 2019 divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage and the transfer of a quarter of his 16 percent Amazon stock to his ex-wife, Forbes claimed that Bezos remained the world’s richest person.

After 27 years as CEO, Jeff Bezos stepped down to become executive chairman on July 5, handing over the reins to Andy Jassy, who was in charge of Amazon’s cloud computing operations.

Bezos founded Blue Origin, an aircraft manufacturing and suborbital spaceflight services company, in addition to Amazon. The billionaire and three other humans were successfully launched into space and returned on Tuesday. His brother, Mark Bezos, was also part of the crew. Brief News from Washington Newsday.