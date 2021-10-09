Jeff, beam me up! Blue Origin Star Power is lent by William Shatner.

When Star Trek originally aired in 1966, America was still three years away from landing astronauts on the Moon, and the thought of people living and working in space looked like science fiction.

On October 12, William Shatner, better known to Trekkies as Captain James T. Kirk, will be the first member of the cast of the classic program to travel to the ultimate frontier as a passenger onboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

The 10-minute flight back to Earth from a West Texas base will be a fitting end to a pop cultural phenomenon that has inspired generations of astronauts.

In a video release, the 90-year-old Canadian said, “I plan to be peering out the window with my nose up against the window, the only thing I don’t want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me.”

As the novelty of space tourism wears off, Blue Origin’s decision to invite one of the most recognizable galaxy-faring figures from science fiction for its second crewed voyage has helped keep excitement surrounding the embryonic space tourism business.

On a battle of the billionaire space barons this summer, flamboyant British entrepreneur Richard Branson flew just beyond the atmosphere in a Virgin Galactic spaceship on July 9, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos by a few days.

In September, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched four private astronauts into space for three days as part of the Inspiration4 mission, which collected over $200 million for charity.

“Having a star like William Shatner, who is associated with space, offers a sense of renewed novelty, as well as media and cultural interest,” said Joe Czabovsky, a public relations expert at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

After only three seasons, the original Star Trek was canceled, but it spawned more than a dozen films and several spin-off shows, some of which are still running.

Shatner commanded the USS Enterprise on a five-year mission “to explore strange new worlds, to search for new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before,” as the plucky and resolute Kirk.

His actual journey to space will be much shorter, taking the crew just beyond the Karman line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the planet’s curvature, where they will experience four minutes of weightlessness and stare out over the planet’s curvature.

He’ll be accompanied by. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.