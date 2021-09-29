Jeep Introduces the Official EV Hybrid Grand Cherokee, Which Will Be Available This Winter.

On Wednesday, Jeep unveiled the newest addition to its electric vehicle lineup. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, set to debut in 2022, is regarded as a bold step toward more fuel-efficient automobiles.

In a news statement, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer Christian Meunier said, “The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our worldwide flagship and will be leading the Jeep brand into a new era of luxury refinement, innovative technology, superior 4×4 capability, and electrification.”

“The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically sophisticated, luxury, and 4×4-capable Grand Cherokee ever, with a perfect blend of on-road characteristics, 4×4 capability, and 4xe performance.”

The new EV will not be totally electric, but will have a 25-mile all-electric range before switching to a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 57-mile per gallon EPA rating. By 2025, the Ohio-based automaker plans to release “zero-emission” and plug-in hybrid variants of all of its vehicles.

According to the official website, the new Grand Cherokee’s plug-in hybrid system contains two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 4xe system produces 375 horsepower and has a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds. According to the press release, it will have a total driving range of around 440 miles.

You can choose from three distinct driving modes. The electric motor and the gas engine are combined in a hybrid vehicle. Until the battery runs out, Electric runs on zero-emission electric power. “eSave” will only power the engine if the electric battery is running low.

Earlier this year, Jeep unveiled the “Jeep Wrangler 4xe,” an EV hybrid plug-in version of the Jeep Wrangler.

This winter, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee EV hybrid and its off-roading counterpart, the “Trailhawk,” will be available.

The 2022 @Jeep Grand Cherokee is a two-row SUV with a sumptuous cabin and a 4xe plug-in hybrid option https://t.co/SSnLQP1FWN pic.twitter.com/JDJpfPcqzt