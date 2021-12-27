Jean-Marc Vallee, the director of “Dallas Buyers Club,” died at the age of 58.

Jean-Marc Vallee, a multi-award-winning Canadian director, has died at the age of 58, startling the industry and supporters who hailed him as a creative powerhouse on Monday.

Vallee worked on a variety of riveting productions, ranging from “Dallas Buyers Club,” an uncompromising look at the AIDS crisis, to the small-screen HBO adaption of “Big Little Lies,” and was highly regarded as a gifted actor.

“Jean-Marc Vallee, may you rest in peace. Without you, the world is significantly less intriguing “His publicists, Hive Communication Collective, posted on Instagram late Sunday.

On behalf of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed condolences to the director’s friends and family, saying Vallee’s “passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unsurpassed — as was his talent.”

“Through his work and art, he left an indelible impression upon Quebec, Canada, and the world.”

In 2013, the Quebecois producer and director was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both won.

He has received praise in recent years for his work on HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” for which he earned an Emmy, and “Sharp Objects.”

Vallee died abruptly at his chalet near Quebec City over the weekend, according to US media. The cause was unknown at the time.

HBO stated that it was “struck” at the news of his death.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the business said, “Jean-Marc Vallee was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated director.”

Vallee’s producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement to US media that “Jean-Marc stood for originality, sincerity, and attempting things differently.”

“The maestro will be sadly missed, but it gives me comfort to know that his exquisite style and impactful work will go on.”

His other significant works include Emily Blunt’s Oscar-winning picture “The Young Victoria” from 2009 and Reese Witherspoon’s Oscar nomination for “Wild” from 2014.

The latter, based on author Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling memoir, had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where Vallee lambasted critics who had classed it incorrectly.

“Chick flick my ass!” he exclaimed, referring to the film about Strayed’s self-destruction after her mother’s death, which included ruining her marriage, becoming addicted to heroin, and even becoming pregnant by a stranger, before embarking on a 1,100-mile (1,800-kilometer) hike to find her way out of despair.

Vallee had ordered the cast not to wear any makeup during filming, according to Witherspoon, who spoke about it at the "Wild" screening.