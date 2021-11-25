Jean Chatzky and the National Retail Federation offer nine Black Friday tips on how to get the best deals and offers.

Due to the sheer variety of offers on offer from businesses all around the world, Black Friday, the annual post-Thanksgiving shopping event, may get daunting.

Perhaps this is why many people choose to begin (or even finish) their Christmas shopping prior to the major sale event, with many retailers starting their Black Friday specials months in advance of the actual date.

“This year consumers are continuing the recent trend of an earlier start to holiday shopping, with 61 percent having already begun checking items off their lists as early as early November,” Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation (NRF), told The Washington Newsday.

According to a survey released on November 17 by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, roughly two million more individuals will shop from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday in 2021 than they did last year.

“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Thanksgiving weekend will play a key role, as it usually does.”

Here are some shopping suggestions to make the most of Black Friday deals and offers as the shopping fiesta gets underway.

1. Do your homework

Before embarking on a Black Friday shopping spree, conduct some research into the various pricing being provided by various brands.

“Do your research before you approach the stores or internet,” Jean Chatzky, the host of the HerMoney podcast and a 25-year financial editor for NBC’s Today show, told The Washington Newsday. The Internet is your best friend in this situation because it can assist you in locating the specific things you’re looking for at the most affordable pricing.” Consumers should check merchants’ websites and mobile applications for the most up-to-date information, according to Cullen of the NRF, because “many stores have developed features that identify if a certain item is running low and whether it is in stock locally or online.” 2. Is It Really a Good Deal? While a price cut may appear to be a bargain at first look, the discount may not be that different (if it differs at all) from what the firm regularly gives.

“Some,” Chatzky, a best-selling author of many finance books, stated. This is a condensed version of the information.