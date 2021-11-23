Jazzman Justin Bieber Jon Batiste has received the most Grammy nominations.

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the pop stars and newcomers nominated for Grammy Awards this year.

Jon Batiste, a jazz and R&B performer, television personality, and bandleader who won an Oscar for his score for the film “Soul,” has the best chances at Grammy gold, with 11 nominations, including in the top categories.

At the January 31 event in Los Angeles, megastar Justin Bieber, R&B favorite H.E.R., and singer-rapper Doja Cat will compete for eight categories.

Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who stormed onto the music world last year with her smash “drivers license,” is in the contention for seven Grammys.

In response to persistent complaints that it lacks diversity, the 64th annual program has increased the number of nominees in its prized general categories from eight to ten.

With six nominations for work linked to their album “Love For Sale,” Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, the 95-year-old crooner known for his big band and show tune standards, had a strong showing.

And rap mogul Jay-Z, who has been a vocal critic of the Recording Academy, the organization that oversees the Grammys, now has the most nominations in the show’s history, with 83.

He was previously tied for 80th place with famed producer Quincy Jones.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s album “Donda” received multiple nominations, pitting him against Taylor Swift in the best album category, where she has a one-time shot at a Grammy in 2022 for her album “evermore.”