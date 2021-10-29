Jay Leno Explains Why He Thinks Tesla Is The World’s Most Valuable Car Company.

On Monday, as Tesla’s (TSLA) market cap surpassed $1 trillion, automobile enthusiast and former “The Tonight Show” host Jay Leno shared his opinions on why the firm is the world’s most valuable automaker.

After Hertz announced that it would be acquiring 100,000 EVs from Tesla for its rental car fleet, Leno told CNBC that he believes Elon Musk is to blame for Tesla’s success, which has given the CEO a fortune worth over $300 billion.

According to the news outlet, Leno, who also owns a Tesla, sees Musk as a visionary like Henry Ford and Thomas Edison, who pushes innovation “because they control the whole package.”

Tesla is owned by Musk, who controls more than 20% of the company.

“You can do whatever you want when you control the company,” Leno told CNBC. “Some people adore it, while others despise it, but that’s why all other automobiles appear to be the same.” Everything else has to be decided by a committee.” “Can you see any of the major vehicle manufacturers saying, ‘Let’s call this high-performance feature ‘Plaid,’ as they did in “Spaceballs” as a joke?” said Leno, referring to Tesla’s Plaid. You’d be fired or ejected from the workplace. But what if you own the business? “Well, the back of my automobile says ‘Plaid.'” A spacecraft goes from light to absurd to ludicrous to plaid in the 1987 film “Spaceballs,” with plaid being the fastest. Tesla’s high-performance electric vehicle is known as Plaid.

Musk, who is known for his outspokenness, particularly on Twitter, has affected the design of Tesla vehicles.

Musk’s vision helps Tesla stand apart from its competitors, from the Model S Plaid Yoke-style steering wheel to the angular shape of the Cybertruck, which Leno told CNBC is “because it’s one person’s notion of what it should be.”

Tesla’s stock was trading at $1,073.50 at 1:27 p.m. ET on Thursday, up $35.64, or 3.43 percent.