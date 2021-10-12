Japan’s ruling party wants to increase defense spending.

To confront challenges from China and North Korea, Japan’s ruling conservatives released their campaign program on Tuesday, promising to increase defense spending, potentially even tripling it.

In the October 31 elections, the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is seeking to keep its parliamentary majority.

On Tuesday, it made a number of commitments, including combating the pandemic and trying to strengthen the middle class.

While the party did not specifically mention China, it committed to “take responsible steps” in the areas of Uyghurs, Tibet, ethnic Mongolians, and Hong Kong.

It also outlined longer-term policy objectives, such as increasing Japan’s defense expenditure beyond 2% of GDP, putting it on level with NATO nations, according to the party.

This would be a departure from Japan’s political practice of keeping defense spending below 1% of the country’s $5 trillion GDP.

For the fiscal year beginning in April, the Japanese defense ministry is requesting roughly $50 billion.

Sanae Takaichi, the party’s policy chief, said at a press conference, “We are demonstrating our resolve to defend the lives, property, territory, territorial waters, territorial airspace, sovereignty, and national honour of the Japanese people.”

Takaichi, an ardent nationalist, continued, “We will present measures that will result in tough diplomacy and better defense capacity.”

The party stated that it would continue to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons, and that Japan should increase deterrence in the long run, including the ability to disable enemy nations’ missiles.

The postwar constitution limited Japan’s military to a defensive role, making its status a controversial topic.

The LDP stated that it would continue to work to alter the pacifist document to explain the military’s status, despite the fact that the party has had difficulty gaining support for such a move.

The defence ministry’s newest request warns that “the threat environment surrounding our country is becoming increasingly harsh.” Japan’s military budget has been steadily but gradually increasing for about a decade.

Kishida, who took over as Prime Minister from Yoshihide Suga last week, has called for wealth redistribution and corporate salary rises.

The dovish centrist politician served as foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, with a brief spell as defense minister in 2017.

The LDP is projected to keep its parliamentary majority, with the opposition remaining weak and fractured.