Japan’s ruling coalition will keep power but lose seats, according to the media.

After polls closed in Sunday’s general election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition is on course to retain power but lose seats in parliament, according to media predictions.

NHK predicted that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito will win between 239 and 288 of the 465 seats in the lower house, based on exit polls.

According to TV Asahi, the coalition is likely to gain 280 seats, down from 305 in the previous election, reducing the LDP’s dominance, which has lasted virtually consistently since the 1950s.

Kishida, 64, took over as party leader a month ago when Yoshihide Suga resigned after only a year in office, citing popular dissatisfaction with his handling of the Covid-19 scandal.

Although the number of cases has reduced dramatically after a record wave forced the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled, voters in the capital indicated the pandemic was a big role in their decision.

“I contrasted the politicians’ replies because the economy is suffering because of the coronavirus,” Chihiro Sato, 38, a housewife and mother of a toddler, said.

Engineer Hiroyasu Onishi, 79, though, is more concerned about “China’s military danger.”

To combat the impact of the epidemic on the world’s third-largest economy, Kishida has promised to launch a new stimulus package totaling tens of trillions of yen.

He’s also revealed plans to address inequality exacerbated by Suga’s and his predecessor Shinzo Abe’s neoliberal policies, saying he’ll share money more evenly under a so-called new capitalism, though the details remain hazy.

According to Stefan Angrick, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, Japan’s 106 million voters have “struggled to get enthused about the incoming prime minister.”

“Kishida will have to persuade the public and his party’s younger members that continuity does not imply keeping the status quo, but rather preserving what has worked while improving on what has not.”

Kishida had set a comfortable goal of gaining 233 seats in the lower house, a simple majority that included LDP and Komeito legislators.

Previously, the LDP had a comfortable majority of 276 seats on its own. On Sunday, NHK estimated the party will hold on to between 212-253 seats, while TV Asahi anticipated 243, giving them a simple majority even without Komeito.

Kishida’s political honeymoon has over, with popularity ratings hovering around 50%, the lowest for a new administration in Japan in two decades.

Votes against the LDP have been split in recent decades. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.