Japan’s ruling coalition is expected to retain power but lose seats, according to exit polls.

After polls closed in Sunday’s general election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling coalition is on course to retain power but lose seats in parliament, according to media predictions.

The 64-year-old, who has been in office for a month, claimed exit polls showed the public had “confidence” in his long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito.

Analysts cautioned that a weak performance might raise doubts about the prime minister’s popularity and leadership capacity inside the LDP when the votes were tabulated.

The coalition is expected to gain 239-288 of the 465 seats in parliament’s lower house, according to public broadcaster NHK.

According to TV Asahi, the coalition is likely to gain 280 seats, down from 305 in the previous election, reducing the LDP’s dominance, which has lasted virtually consistently since the 1950s.

“The government is awarded trust if the ruling coalition is given a majority. It’s a huge deal “In broadcast remarks, Kishida stated.

He also stated that before the end of the year, he wanted to offer a new stimulus package to combat the pandemic’s impact on the world’s third-largest economy.

“In terms of economic measures, I’d prefer to prepare them as soon as possible after getting the election results.” He earlier stated that the package’s value would be in the tens of trillions of yen range.

After Yoshihide Suga resigned after only a year in office, partially due to public dissatisfaction with his handling of the Covid-19 scandal, Kishida was elected LDP leader.

His political honeymoon has over, with support ratings hovering around 50%, the lowest for a new administration in Japan in two decades.

Since a record wave last summer put the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors, cases have dropped sharply, and voters in the capital claimed the epidemic was a big role in their decision.

“I contrasted the politicians’ replies because the economy is suffering because of the coronavirus,” Chihiro Sato, 38, a housewife and mother of a toddler, said.

Engineer Hiroyasu Onishi, 79, though, is more concerned about “China’s military danger.”

Kishida has announced steps to address inequalities exacerbated by Suga’s and Shinzo Abe’s pro-business policies.

He has promised that under a so-called new capitalism, wealth will be distributed more equally, albeit the details remain hazy.

Kishida had set a comfortable goal of gaining 233 seats in the lower house, a simple majority that included LDP and Komeito legislators.

