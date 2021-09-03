Japan’s Prime Minister Suga is set to step down this month, according to reports.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan announced on Friday that he will not seek re-election as party leader this month, officially ending his one-year stint.

Toshihiro Nikai, a reporter, said Suga declared his intention to quit during an emergency meeting of senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

“(Party) President Suga announced today at the executive meeting that he wants to focus his efforts on anti-coronavirus measures and that he will not participate in the leadership election,” Nikai added.

“To be honest, I’m surprised. It’s terribly unfortunate. He did his best, but after much thought, he came to this conclusion,” he continued.

Suga’s approval ratings have plummeted to an all-time low as a result of his government’s handling of the pandemic response.

But it was a surprise decision, with Suga giving no indication that he planned to quit office after only a year in office and before contesting his first general election.

He took office last year, filling the vacancy left by Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health-related resignation.

Suga was widely expected to run for reelection as LDP leader in a vote scheduled for September 29, with the only question being whether he would call a general election.

By late October, an election must be called, and the LDP is projected to retain power but lose seats as a result of Suga’s unpopularity.

According to a poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency last month, his government’s approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low of 31.8 percent.

Recent rumors regarding his plans for a cabinet reshuffle appeared to be insufficient in addressing his unpopularity.

Suga has been hammered by his government’s reaction to the pandemic, with Japan battling a record fifth wave of the virus following a sluggish vaccination rollout.

Virus restrictions are currently in effect across much of the country, with some places having been in force for nearly a year.

Despite the fact that the vaccine program has picked up speed, with around 43 percent of the population fully immunized, they have been insufficient to avert a surge in cases caused by the highly contagious Delta form.

During the outbreak, Japan has lost approximately 16,000 people.

Suga’s election as Prime Minister last year marked the end of a long political career for the 72-year-old.

He held the position of chief cabinet secretary before ascending to the presidency. Brief News from Washington Newsday.