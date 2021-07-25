Japan’s Hikers Return To Mount Fuji, “Purified”

Because of coronavirus, the summit of Japan’s famed Mount Fuji has been closed for a year, yet hikers are rushing back to see the stunning sunrise above the clouds.

Due to the epidemic, the active volcano’s symmetrical slopes were closed to the public last summer and only reopened last month.

More than 100 people gathered at the sacred mountain’s summit in the early hours of a recent morning, which is capped with dangerous ice and snow for most of the year.

“Fuji has always been held in high regard. Takeo Tokunari, a 34-year-old hiker, remarked, “It is a mountain that is an object of veneration.”

“Even though I am not especially religious, going here makes me feel purified in some way.”

Fuji-san, as it is known in Japanese, is the iconic symbol of the country that is now hosting the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed due to a virus.

Cycling competitions are held on and around its slopes, with the long-distance road race’s steep climbs testing even the fittest cyclists in Japan’s scorching summer heat.

The train ride from central Tokyo to the 3,776-meter (12,388-foot) peak takes around two hours.

It can, however, be seen for kilometers and has been immortalized in innumerable Japanese works of art, including Hokusai’s world-famous “Great Wave.”

Hikers were greeted to the spectacular sight of the sunrise shortly after 4:30 a.m., after a long night of hiking and a short respite on the mountainside.

Behind a traditional “tori” gate on the mountainside, climbers at the summit can see it breaking through the clouds.

Haruka Fujimori, a 23-year-old flight attendant, remarked, “I have already climbed other mountains, but Mount Fuji is special.”

“It is a volcano that is not related to any other mountain range; it stands majestically on the landscape, and I find it lovely.”

At the summit, Mizuki Ogawa, also 23, told AFP that climbing Fuji had been a personal struggle.

“In my daily life and at work, I have occasionally encountered challenging situations that have caused me to lose faith in myself,” she stated.

“As a result, I set a goal for myself to climb Mount Fuji in order to rebuild my confidence.”

However, while the mountain is beautiful, it is also perilous.

From early July to early September, the climbing routes from the fifth station on the slopes to the peak are only open.

The peak is too dangerous to climb the rest of the year, therefore lodges and restrooms along climbing routes are shuttered to discourage would-be climbers.

However, this does not always deter visitors, and a man died in October 2019 after tumbling down a section of the mountain.