Japan is planning a record $490 billion stimulus package to help the country recover from the pandemic.

On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled a record 56 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus package to help the world’s third-largest economy recover from the pandemic.

In televised remarks, Kishida said that the new stimulus, which is anticipated to be agreed by the cabinet later today, “is enough to convey a sense of safety and optimism to the Japanese people.”

It will be the government’s third wave of massive relief spending since the pandemic began, with former Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe injecting 40 trillion yen and 38 trillion yen into the economy in 2020, respectively.

“We were able to put in place economic measures that will open up a new society after the pandemic,” Kishida said during a policy meeting of the cabinet and the ruling coalition.

He predicted that fiscal spending, which currently stands at roughly 56 trillion yen, may grow to as much as 79 trillion yen if other factors such as loans from funds are factored in.

According to the Nikkei business daily and other major newspapers, the spending will include one-time cash gifts to people under the age of 18, as well as wage increases for nurses and care workers.

After his predecessor Suga resigned down, partially because to his government’s viral reaction, Kishida won a general election last month, promising to unleash massive spending.