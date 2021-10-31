Japan holds elections to put the ruling party’s dominance to the test.

On Sunday, Japanese voters went to the elections, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attempting to win over a pandemic-weary population as his long-ruling conservatives fight to keep their parliamentary majority.

Kishida took over as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party a month ago, after Yoshihide Suga quit after only a year in office, citing popular dissatisfaction with his handling of the Covid-19 scandal.

Despite a sharp decline in cases, many predict that the LDP, which has been in power almost constantly since the 1950s, would lose seats in parliament’s lower house.

Even if Kishida wins, a poor performance could jeopardize his long-term leadership in a country with a long history of rotating prime ministers.

To combat the impact of the pandemic on the world’s third-largest economy, the soft-spoken moderate, 64, has promised to launch a new stimulus package totaling tens of trillions of yen.

He’s also revealed measures to address inequality exacerbated by Suga’s and his predecessor Shinzo Abe’s pro-business policies, saying he’ll share money more evenly under a so-called new capitalism, but details are still sketchy.

The pandemic, voters in Tokyo told AFP, was a major influence in their decision.

“I contrasted the politicians’ replies because the economy is suffering because of the coronavirus,” Chihiro Sato, 38, a housewife and mother of a toddler, said.

Engineer Hiroyasu Onishi, 79, though, is more concerned about “China’s military danger.”

According to Stefan Angrick, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, Japan’s 106 million voters have “struggled to get enthused about the incoming prime minister.”

“Kishida will have to persuade the public and his party’s younger members that continuity does not imply keeping the status quo, but rather preserving what has worked while improving on what has not.”

Kishida’s political honeymoon has over, with popularity ratings hovering around 50%, the lowest for a new administration in Japan in two decades.

He has set an easy goal of capturing 233 of the 465 seats in the lower house, a simple majority that includes lawmakers from the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito.

Such an outcome, however, would be viewed as a defeat for the LDP, which previously held 276 seats on its own.

Multiple major opposition parties have divided votes against the LDP in prior decades, but this time five competing parties have increased collaboration in an attempt to break the LDP’s control.

Nonetheless, according to Michael Cucek, assistant, the LDP has "significant advantages" in terms of a solid network of followers across the country.