Janet Yellen is confident that a global corporate minimum tax will be passed.

Despite Republican resistance, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen voiced optimism on Sunday that legislation to establish the global corporate minimum tax would be enacted by Congress.

“Yes. I am optimistic that the steps we need to take to comply with the minimal tax will be included in a reconciliation package. “I hope that we will be able to reassure the world that the United States would do its part,” Yellen said on ABC News’ “This Week.”” A group of 136 countries agreed on Friday to set a minimum global tax rate of 15% for large corporations starting in 2023. Yellen, who previously served as Chair of the Federal Reserve, was the driving force behind the concept, which could generate $150 billion in annual revenue.

President Joe Biden’s reconciliation budget bill, which contains spending measures, is expected to include the global minimum tax. A bill like this would allow Democrats to reach an agreement without the help of Republicans. Republicans have long opposed enacting a global tax.

The minimum worldwide tax rate is a “voluntary agreement among countries” to levy a minimum tax on foreign revenues of firms. It also has the potential to change global business by putting an end to businesses’ use of low-tax zones in small countries.

