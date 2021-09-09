JAL will raise $2.7 billion to help with its finances. In the midst of a pandemic.

As part of its efforts to weather the ongoing financial impact of the epidemic, Japan Airlines announced on Thursday that it aims to raise 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in funds.

The funds would be raised using a variety of financing options, including subordinated loans and bonds, according to the firm, which added that more information would be released on Friday.

A corporate spokesman stated, “It’s not an urgent or impending step.”

He told AFP, “It’s a preventative action to reinforce our financial base.”

The decision comes after the airline raised 180 billion yen in a new share offering late last year.

Japan Airlines lost 286.7 billion yen in the fiscal year that ended in March, its first full-year deficit since relisting on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012.

However, cost-cutting efforts helped JAL slash losses by nearly half in the April-June quarter.

According to the Nikkei daily, JAL has determined that it need a larger cash cushion because the epidemic has lasted longer than predicted.

The airline industry has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with demand both at home and abroad remaining sluggish.

Tourists are currently barred from entering Japan, and domestic tourism has been suppressed by recurrent waves of illnesses and viral outbreaks.

The government plans to prolong the viral state of emergency for Tokyo and other locations through September 30 later on Thursday.

Following the company’s announcement, JAL shares fell 1.61 percent to 2,432 yen.