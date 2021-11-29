Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who silenced Trump.

Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of Twitter on Monday, is arguably best known for booting former US President Donald Trump from the network he used to attract followers and criticize critics.

But the Twitter co-founder, who sports a beard and a nose ring, is also one of Silicon Valley’s most recognizable faces, and his decision to retire is in line with his pro-common-good positions.

As the CEO of two large publicly traded tech businesses, Twitter and payments firm Square, the tattooed entrepreneur, who has said he only eats one meal a day as part of his wellness practice, became a figure of significant influence.

The 45-year-old, who was born and raised in St Louis, Missouri, taught himself how to write computer code as a youngster.

In interviews, he has mentioned his fascination with maps and railways, as well as how listening to emergency service radio dispatchers as a child piqued his interest in the potential of communicating with short bursts of words.

Dorsey, like many other Silicon Valley luminaries, like Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Michael Dell, dropped out of college and never graduated from either of the universities he attended, one in Missouri and the other in New York.

When future co-founder Evan Williams encouraged staff at blogging startup Odeo two weeks to work on entertaining new projects as a means to break up the daily grind, Dorsey is credited with coming up with the idea for Twitter.

During Trump’s administration, however, Twitter was largely viewed as a platform for broadcasting America’s widening political and cultural divides.

Dorsey made the contentious decision to permanently ban Trump from Twitter, where he had accumulated 88.7 million followers.

Dorsey took the decision just days after Trump drummed up a mob of fans who stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden from being approved as the 2020 presidential nominee.

The outgoing president’s voluminous tweets were quickly replaced by a single notice stating “Account suspended” after Dorsey’s decision.

The world’s most powerful man had misplaced his mouthpiece.

Dorsey’s resignation letter was sent out via Twitter on Monday, with the sarcastic phrase “not sure anyone has heard, but I resigned from Twitter.”

“There aren’t many businesses that achieve this level of success.” In an email to Twitter employees, he stated, “There aren’t many founders who chose their company over their personal ego.”

"PS: I'm going to tweet this."