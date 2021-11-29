Jack Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, has resigned from the company.

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, announced his departure on Monday, after guiding the social media platform through the turbulence of Donald Trump’s administration and surviving an activist investor’s attempt to force him out in 2020.

During his tenure, Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Square, was confronted with delicate freedom of expression issues, problems to making the platform profitable, and allegations that he had stretched himself too thin.

Dorsey embodied Twitter for years with his iconic look of a shaved head, long beard, and unique style.

“I want you to know that this was my decision, and I take full responsibility for it. Of doubt, it was a difficult task for me “He announced his resignation as CEO in an email to Twitter employees, effective immediately.

“There aren’t many businesses that achieve this degree of success. And there aren’t many entrepreneurs who prioritize their firm over their ego “Added he.

Twitter’s chief technical officer, Parag Agrawal, has taken over as CEO, with Dorsey stating that he will remain on the board of directors until approximately May to assist with the transition.

“And then… I’m going to leave the board,” Dorsey wrote. “Why don’t you stay or take over as chair? Allowing Parag the latitude he needs to lead is critical, in my opinion.” After some turbulence, Nasdaq briefly halted trading of Twitter on Monday, citing “news pending,” and the price was down over 2.5 percent for the day.

Dorsey, like many other Silicon Valley luminaries, like Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Michael Dell, dropped out of college and never graduated from either of the universities he attended, one in Missouri and the other in New York.

When future co-founder Evan Williams gave staff at blogging start-up Odeo two weeks to focus on new projects as a way to break up the daily grind, Dorsey is credited with coming up with the idea for Twitter.

He was the CEO of Twitter from 2007 to 2008, then after Dick Costolo left in June 2015, he returned as the CEO.

With Dorsey at the leadership, Twitter had its first profitable quarter in the last three months of 2017, followed by two full years of profitability before reverting to the red in 2020.

In March 2020, Twitter reached an agreement with important investors to stop a campaign to replace the CEO, establishing a new board of directors committee to oversee the company’s leadership.

Dorsey was pressed into action. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.