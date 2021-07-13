Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s $24 million Florida mansion

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her real estate developer husband, Jared Kushner, just purchased a $24 million Florida property on a 1.3-acre estate. The property, however, has been in need of extensive renovations since the couple purchased it, despite the fact that it had been neglected.

The estate, which is 8,510 square feet in size and has six bedrooms and a double staircase, is located in South Florida. Outside, there’s well-kept vegetation, a resort-style pool, and a spacious dock. According to The Real Deal, it was built in 1994 and sold for $7 million in 2008.

In December 2020, the pair is expected to purchase award-winning singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias’ Indian Creek Island parcel, which is valued at $32.2 million. Carl Icahn, Eddie Lampert, and Bob Diener are among the other millionaires and celebrities that have made Indian Creek their home.

Kushner comes from a business-oriented family and is the owner of the Kushner Companies, a real estate firm that has worked on multibillion-dollar projects in the last decade. Property investments account for the majority of the family’s fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trump’s husband has a net worth of $800 million from his many real estate ventures.

Trump, on the other hand, is a businesswoman and model who, according to Forbes, has a net worth of $375 million in 2019. Her father’s business empire provided the majority of her income. She did, however, make a good living through her own business ventures.

Trump debuted her own line of footwear at the end of 2010, which was offered in department stores like as Macy’s and Lord & Taylor. According to Business Insider, she also includes purses in her clothing line. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trump’s brand was generating more than $75 million in income annually just a few years after its start. The profit meant that the businesswoman’s brand could bring in up to $10 million every year.

While Trump and her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, do not hold a majority of their father’s enterprises, they do own a 7.5 percent stake in the Trump International Hotel.