It’s Profitable to Hire People With Criminal Records.

“What does this have to do with banking?” you might wonder.

That is a question I am frequently asked. I spend a lot of time talking and writing about jails, cops, and court sentencing, which is unusual for a banker.

My professional job description include overseeing my bank’s asset allocation investments on behalf of individuals and institutions. My team spends a lot of time analyzing economic trends and sharing those insights with our consumers since you can’t understand how to invest until you understand the economy. You can’t understand the economy without looking at labor markets, and that’s where the impact of the criminal justice system on our workforce must be addressed.

Social issues have taken a tremendous toll on our workforce, with the most egregious example being the vicious cycle of incarceration and recidivism, which has cost us millions of prospective workers. Because of the scale of these societal issues, they have become significant economic challenges. We’re in the midst of a labor scarcity that’s never been seen before.

A record 10.9 million job opportunities remained unfilled as of July. This reduces firms’ ability to serve their customers and return to pre-pandemic employment levels, and it puts a hazardous brake on fresh economic growth at the national level. While the pandemic has exacerbated the situation, the underlying issue is a long-term and formidable one: population patterns in the United States. We just ceased creating enough babies to meet the demands of today’s industry. Even immigration is insufficient; declining fertility, such as ours, is a global phenomena. The United States of America

The millennial generation benefited until recently, but Baby Boomers are set to retire at a rate of 10,000 people per day over the next decade, and the millennial mini-baby boom, which peaked in 1990, is now in the work market.

The expansion of a country's work force, together with increases in productivity, is a crucial component of overall economic growth. Automation and other technology breakthroughs can boost productivity, but they have limitations and appear to be cyclical. The expansion of the workforce is usually the most significant factor to consider.