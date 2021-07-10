It’s possible that the future of retail may see fewer indoor malls and more outdoor shopping. Sales Events Streamed Live

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, non-essential businesses large and small were forced to close all brick-and-mortar operations for months in an attempt to curb infections, and many were unable to recover even after reopening and enforcing social distancing guidelines. With consumers being more concerned than ever about where they purchase, a classic shopping mainstay—the indoor shopping mall—is quickly falling by the wayside.

According to a research by Jones Lang LaSalle, a property consultant firm (via Reuters), vacancy rates at indoor retail malls across the United States are rising, prompting mall owners to leave part of their properties and turn them over to creditors to pay off debts. Indoor mall vacancy rates are expected to peak at just under 9% this year, compared to 7.8% for outdoor shopping centers and 7% for “power centers,” or open-air shopping areas anchored by big-box retailers such as Best Buy and Target.

As buyers’ habits alter in the post-COVID world, retailers and property owners are shifting their focus, with firms like Macy’s, Lululemon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and others investing in open-air sites and smaller brick-and-mortar footprints overall. These outside sites provide more comfort, and with smaller structures, shops may be able to save money on their rent.

The transition out of the mall and into larger storefront spaces coincides with another trend that is gaining traction: live-streamed shopping events, which have swept the internet retail sector since the epidemic.

According to the Washington Post, a number of stores and brands have turned to these live events, which are broadcast on websites, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, after they earned an estimated $5.6 billion in sales last year, thanks in large part to the pandemic.

A fashion show for Abercrombie & Fitch's Social Tourist line, which was a collaboration with TikTok influencers Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, as well as a live stream with Ree Drummond, who sold several of her "Pioneer Woman" products on a Walmart stream.

While the platform’s long-term viability is uncertain, nearly one-third of Americans have begun watching live streaming, with nearly half making a purchase before they conclude.

"It's a modernized version of the Home Shopping Network," said Ken Fenyo, president of advisory and research at Coresight. "Real-time feeds.