‘It’s No More’: Typhoon Wipes Out Philippine Surfing Paradise

After Covid-19 limitations were lifted, resort and bar owners on a popular surfing and tourist island in the Philippines were anticipating a busy Christmas season. They were then wiped off by Super Typhoon Rai.

The archipelago’s greatest storm of the year ripped across Siargao, a tropical paradise noted for its sandy beaches, large waves, and laid-back feel.

Rai ripped palm trees, shredded thatched roofs, shattered wooden houses, and collapsed electricity poles as it made landfall on the island last Thursday with wind speeds of 195 kilometers per hour.

The severe devastation rendered the island, which Conde Nast Traveler readers rated the finest in Asia this year, unrecognizable.

“We went outside the day after the storm and were like, ‘wow, this is Siargao now, it’s no longer,'” Claudine Mendoza, a 27-year-old sous cook at a beachside resort, told AFP.

“Even Cloud Nine is no more, it was terribly wrecked,” Mendoza said, referring to the island’s surf break, where the storm wiped away a wooden boardwalk, a popular tourist selfie destination.

The storm comes just a week before the Christmas holidays, when many Filipino families flock to the country’s famous beaches and dive locations.

In the last two years, pandemic travel restrictions have decimated tourist numbers on the island, leaving many resorts, cafes, souvenir shops, and tour guides fighting to stay afloat.

Domestic tourism, on the other hand, has begun to pick up in recent months as the government relaxes laws in order to encourage economic activity, though outside visitors are still prohibited from entering the country.

“Everyone was so thrilled,” Mendoza added, “the island was alive again.” “Then, all of a sudden, the storm struck.” Business owners now face costly repairs or having to start again, while staff face an unclear future.

Some people are debating whether it’s even worthwhile to start over.

“This hurricane is far worse for us than the virus,” claimed resort owner Anton Alvarez.

“We believe we have the capacity to rebuild, but it’s pointless to do so if it’s just us; we need the entire island of Siargao to reconstruct.”

There is no signal or internet since the island’s electricity has been knocked out, making it difficult for disaster relief groups to gauge the entire scale of the storm’s death and destruction.

According to national police, at least 375 people were murdered on the islands struck by Rai —.