It’s ‘ludicrous’ to claim that Facebook sparked a riot in the US Capitol.

Facebook on Sunday dismissed as “ludicrous” claims that it played a role in the January 6 incident in the US Capitol, an accusation it expects to be hurled in a forthcoming whistleblower interview.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs, also angrily denied that its services are “poison” for minors, only days after a contentious congressional session in which US legislators grilled the firm on its influence on young users’ mental health.

Unnamed whistleblowers have shared a cache of business documents with Congress and The Wall Street Journal detailing how Facebook knew its products, particularly Instagram, were damaging girls’ self-image.

The outcry was certain to continue late Sunday, with an anonymous whistleblower appearing on CBS’s “60 Minutes” to examine allegations that Facebook weakened its security safeguards after the 2020 election, allowing it to be used by Trump supporters storming the Capitol.

According to the New York Times, Clegg attempted to thwart the whistleblower by writing a 1,500-word note to his employees, informing them of the “misleading” allegations.

In a CNN interview, Clegg pressed his point.

“I just think the claim (that) January 6th can be explained because of social media is ludicrous,” Clegg told the station, adding that believing technology was to blame for America’s rising political polarization was “false comfort.”

He said that the blame for the uprising “is fully with those who inflicted the violence and those who backed them – including then-President Trump” and others who claimed the election was rigged.

According to the New York Times, Clegg wrote in an internal document that the whistleblower will claim the problems arose from Facebook’s decision in 2018 to modify its News Feed to promote “Meaningful Social Interactions.”

“Changes to algorithmic ranking systems on one social media platform cannot explain wider societal polarization,” Clegg reportedly wrote. While everyone “has a rogue uncle” or old classmate whose extreme views may be visible on Facebook, Clegg reportedly wrote, “changes to algorithmic ranking systems on one social media platform cannot explain wider societal polarization.”

Facebook has been accused of fueling societal ills, which Clegg believes should not be laid at Facebook’s feet. People with pre-existing issues, on the other hand, may not profit from social media use, according to him.

“I don’t think it’s unexpected that if you’re not feeling great about yourself already, going on social media might make you feel more worse. Brief News from Washington Newsday.