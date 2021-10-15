Italy Toughens Workplace Covid Rules, Despite Muted Protests.

Thousands of people demonstrated against the introduction of one of the world’s harshest Covid pass regimes in Italian ports and cities on Friday, but worries of widespread disruption were unfounded.

According to local officials, more than 6,500 people demonstrated at Trieste’s northeastern port, however regional president Massimiliano Fedriga emphasized that “the port is running.”

Small protests were conducted across the country against the extension of the coronavirus pass to all businesses, causing delays in the northern port of Genoa, where approximately 300 people blocked an entry.

However, despite promises of blockades, economic upheaval, and even bloodshed following skirmishes between far-right protestors and police in Rome last Saturday, the crowds were small and the fears of blockades, economic chaos, and even violence did not materialize.

All personnel must provide a “Green Pass” with confirmation of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19, or a negative test starting Friday, or they will be labeled absent without pay.

More than 85% of Italians over the age of 12 have gotten at least one vaccination, making them eligible for the pass, but it is estimated that up to three million workers are unvaccinated.

Certain people are against vaccines, others are fearful of them, and some people, particularly illegal employees and foreigners, have had trouble getting access to the national vaccine program.

They can now only work if they pay for their own tests, which must be completed every 48 or 72 hours, depending on the type of examination.

Andrea, a 46-year-old pharmacist demonstrating with hundreds of others outside Rome’s Circus Maximus, said, “It’s ludicrous, unconstitutional.”

“I’m on furlough and don’t plan to get vaccinated for the time being for scientific, not political grounds,” he told AFP.

The freight business, where a big minority of workers are unvaccinated, had been particularly concerned about disruption.

According to Ivano Russo, director general of trade association Confetra, “25 to 30 percent” of the 900,000 truck drivers, couriers, and warehouse workers employed by members of his lobby do not have Covid certifications.

Despite being granted free Covid tests, dock workers in Trieste have vowed to go on strike indefinitely, and the protest there was one of the largest, with placards reading “Citizens not puppets” and “No Green Pass, No Discrimination.”

The brief blockade in Genoa caused some delays, but Ugo Patroni Griffi, the director of the port authority in Bari, stated, “We can breathe a sigh of relief, everything is moving well.”

However, there were hints of other types of disruption.

