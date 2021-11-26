Italy Issues Antitrust Fines to Apple and Google.

On Friday, Italy’s antitrust authority fined Apple and Google 20 million euros ($22.5 million), the second time the regulator has sanctioned US tech giants this week.

In recent years, European countries have clamped down on Big Tech’s business practices, while the EU is pressing forward with legislation to strengthen regulation.

Apple and Google were each fined ten million euros by the Italian competition commission for violating the consumer code, which included failing to provide enough information to users and using “aggressive methods” in the use of personal data for commercial purposes.

According to the statement, “Neither Apple nor Google offered clear and immediate information on the capture and use of user data for commercial purposes.”

Apple and e-commerce behemoth Amazon were fined 200 million euros by the authorities earlier this week for blocking access for some Apple product dealers on Amazon.

Meanwhile, member states of the European Union agreed on Thursday on a common position on two key pieces of legislation that may give Big Tech unparalleled supervision.