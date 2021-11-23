Italy Fines Amazon and Apple 200 Million Euros for Antitrust Violations.

In the latest action taken against US tech companies in Europe over their business practices, Italy’s competition watchdog slapped fines totaling more than 200 million euros ($225 million) on Amazon and Apple on Tuesday.

Apple was fined 134.5 million euros and e-commerce giant Amazon was fined 68.7 million euros for breaking EU legislation by imposing limitations on dealers of Apple and Beats items.

Big IT businesses in the United States have faced a wave of antitrust challenges in Europe, a tactic that is being closely scrutinized by regulators in Washington, which has promised to tighten its grip on the technology industry.

Both Amazon and Apple have stated that they intend to appeal the penalty.

A 2018 contract between the two US businesses, according to the Italian watchdog, had “Apple and Beats goods resellers, both official and unauthorised, are no longer allowed to use Amazon.

It, allows only Amazon and a few select parties to sell those things in that marketplace in a discriminatory manner “..

It stated that the goal was to limit the number of shops and cross-border transactions.

Because at least 70% of electronic goods purchased in Italy were purchased on Amazon, the arrangement was bad news for customers.

“We strongly disagree with the ruling…. and we intend to appeal,” Amazon said in a statement, calling the penalty “disproportionate and unwarranted.”

It argued it was illogical to claim that Amazon profited “by eliminating merchants” because its business model “depends on their success.”

Apple stated in a statement that “we have done nothing illegal” and that the agreement was part of its attempts to ensure that only legitimate devices were sold through reseller partners.

The watchdog claims that its investigation has prompted antitrust regulators in Germany and Spain to “start comparable inquiries.”

With Europe pushing forward with antitrust lawsuits and US policymakers exploring changes to make antitrust enforcement easier, a crackdown on Big Tech businesses might lead to the split of the largest platforms.

The fine in Italy comes barely two weeks after a European Union court dismissed Google’s appeal of a 2.4 billion euro antitrust sanction.

Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft have all been accused of restricting competition, failing to pay enough taxes, stealing media material, and endangering democracy by disseminating fake news.

Critics of Big Tech want Apple and Google to reduce their grip on their online app markets; more competition in the digital advertising industry dominated by Google and Facebook; and better third-party access to Amazon’s e-commerce platform.

In June, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain achieved a huge triumph in terms of taxation.