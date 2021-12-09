Italy fines Amazon 1.1 billion euros for antitrust violations.

Amazon was fined 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by Italian antitrust authorities on Thursday for allegedly abusing its market dominance, the latest action against US Big Tech in the EU.

In the European Union, US technology behemoths have been chastised for their commercial methods.

The latest salvo came from Italy’s competition authority, which claimed Amazon exploited its dominant position by promoting its own logistics service, which can ship and deliver items, on its Italian platform at the expense of third-party sellers who did not utilize it.

“Amazon’s abusive strategy is particularly dangerous because it is likely to inhibit, if not eliminate, competition in the relevant markets,” the Italian Competition Authority said in a 250-page judgement.

Amazon stated that it “seriously disagrees” with the verdict and that it will file an appeal.

In a statement, the business stated, “The proposed penalties and remedies are unwarranted and disproportionate.”

The move comes just two weeks after the same authority fined Amazon 68.7 million euros for violating EU legislation by imposing limitations on dealers of Apple and Beats items.

Apple was also fined 134.5 million euros in the same case.

As Europe pushes forward with antitrust lawsuits, US regulators are keeping a close eye on Europe’s approach to big tech corporations, following Washington’s commitment to tighten surveillance of the sector.

Third-party sellers who do not use Amazon’s logistics service are denied “a set of advantages crucial for getting awareness and greater sales prospects,” according to the Italian watchdog.

Better access to Amazon’s “most loyal and high-end customers” who utilize the e-commerce giant’s loyalty program, Amazon Prime, was one of them.

Furthermore, sellers who do not use Amazon’s logistics system are subject to a stringent performance measurement system, which, if failed, might result in the suspension of the seller’s account.

“As a result, Amazon has harmed competing e-commerce logistics providers by preventing them from presenting themselves to online sellers as service providers of comparable quality to Amazon’s logistics,” the watchdog said, adding that such behavior had “increased the gap between Amazon’s and its competitors.”

The authority stated in its conclusion that it had placed measures on Amazon that would be reviewed by a monitor.

All third-party sellers that meet fair and non-discriminatory fulfillment standards must be granted sales privileges and exposure, according to the corporation, which must set and disclose such standards.

Last month, a European Parliament committee approved their version of EU legislation imposing unprecedented limitations on how US tech firms do business, clearing the first major barrier.