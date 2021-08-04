It Took a Pandemic to Prove That Sustainability Pays

Although it’s difficult to find many silver linings in the past year, a fast surge in the number of consumers who believe the pandemic has motivated them to spend more responsibly in the future provides a ray of hope.

According to a recent study conducted by Mastercard in 24 countries, 58 percent of consumers have become more concerned of their environmental impact since the pandemic. In 2021, 85% stated they are willing to take personal action to address environmental and sustainability issues, with a quarter saying they will refuse to shop with companies that do not have excellent ethical and environmental credentials.

Unilever, for example, has long preached the credo of “doing well by doing good.” This method is paying off. According to Unilever, its sustainable brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the company. Increasingly, investors are hoping to profit from a trend that they feel will continue to gain traction.

In his 2021 open letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, Chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, noted, “Companies with higher ESG profiles are performing better than their counterparts, earning a’sustainability premium.” “The more your firm can demonstrate its commitment to providing value to its customers, employees, and communities, the better positioned you will be to compete and generate long-term, sustainable earnings to shareholders.”

Companies have been encouraged to include ESG metrics in their reports for some time. However, evidence to support claims is frequently subjective, and in many cases, non-existent. Some would-be investors are concerned about the lack of proof. According to a poll conducted by the Index Industry Association, a lack of quantitative data is still a major barrier to effective ESG implementation for 63 percent of investment firms.

Cynics will argue that businesses hide facts on purpose in order to make fraudulent claims. According to research undertaken by the European Commission, 42% of “green” claims presented on company websites contained inaccurate or misleading material. There are some evil actors in the world. However, for many businesses, gathering the required degree of data to verify that good intentions are backed by real evidence is simply too difficult. This is especially true when it comes to the supply chains that many huge companies rely on to get their products to market.

Despite significant technological advancements, supply chains still rely substantially on the transfer of paper-based paperwork.