It isn’t just about you. The Federal Trade Commission is looking into why McDonald’s McFlurry machines are always breaking.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating McDonald’s (MCD) customers’ long-standing complaint about the fast-food chain’s always-broken McFlurry machines.

The FTC reportedly sent letters to McDonald’s franchisees earlier this summer seeking information on how the burger business evaluates suppliers and equipment, as well as how often owners work on their own machines, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It seemed like it was just me. McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken Finally, someone is looking at this vital issue. The Federal Trade Commission is now investigating. – Wall Street Journal https://t.co/GrMd3TFdyk

The FTC investigation comes not only after McDonald’s has been plagued by malfunctioning McFlurry machines across the company, but also as part of a probe launched by the Biden administration in July to look into products across a variety of industries to see if manufacturers prevent customers from repairing items themselves.

According to the Journal, the FTC wanted to know why the McFlurry machines were failing so frequently and that the “preliminary investigation does not indicate the FTC or its staff have identified any wrongdoing.”

Cleaning the frozen-treat machinery, as well as legal fights over maintenance, are among the problems with the McFlurry machines.

McDonald’s McFlurry machines are manufactured by Taylor and are said to be tough to fix. The McDonald’s restaurant owners told the Journal that they require an automated heat-cleaning cycle every night to prevent bacteria from causing the equipment to malfunction until a repair expert arrives.

The problem became more complicated when Kytch stepped in to help McDonald’s franchise owners fix their own computers with a diagnostic tool it developed, but was warned by corporate that the device could not be used, according to the report.

According to the report, Kytch sued Taylor in May, alleging that it was infringing on franchise owners’ rights to fix their own equipment and stealing intellectual property, which Taylor rejected. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) became engaged at this point.

The FTC did not contact Taylor or Kytch for an investigation, according to the Journal. McDonald’s also notified the news organization that it was not the subject of any FTC probe.

McFlurry machine failures have long been a source of dissatisfaction among McDonald's customers. One ice cream aficionado went so far as to establish a website that tells McDonald's customers if they may get free ice cream.