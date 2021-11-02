Israel’s First Occupation Of Gaza Was Triggered By The Suez Crisis.

Bassam Barbakh, seated on his sofa in a windowless room and leaning forward on his cane, recalled Israel’s first military assault into Gaza 65 years ago.

“I pledged as a child that if I lived a thousand years, I’d never forget what occurred,” the squat 73-year-old told AFP at his house in Khan Yunis, Gaza’s southern district.

Israel’s tumultuous history in the Palestinian enclave includes nearly four decades of occupation (from 1967 to 2005), as well as a blockade since 2007, when Hamas Islamists gained control.

When Egypt’s military governor surrendered on November 3, 1956, Israel took control of Gaza for the first time, beginning a four-month occupation during the Suez crisis.

The occupation that followed the 1967 Six-Day War superseded that time as a major period in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The 1956 Gaza assault had two goals, according to Israel: securing free transit across the Tiran Straits and “limiting fedayeen (guerrilla fighter) attacks” from the Strip.

According to Eyal Zisser of Tel Aviv University, Israel had assessed before the Gaza assault that the situation in the Strip posed a risk of “destabilizing” Israel due to recent border instability and the threat of Egyptian forces amassing in the enclave.

“This was an unacceptable position from an Israeli standpoint,” Zisser stated, adding that the Suez crisis provided a “opportunity” to act.

Gamal Abdel Nasser, the Egyptian president at the time, nationalized the Suez Canal on July 26, 1956.

Fearing that the canal might be shut off, Britain, France, and Israel banded together to assault Egypt, with Israel capturing Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula. Under US pressure, it withdrew from those areas in March 1957.

A lively market now surrounds Khan Yunis’ centuries-old Barquq Castle, and Barbakh motioned outside the gates to sites where he said Israeli troops had abandoned dozens of bodies.

He handed AFP images of two of his brothers who were killed during the “awful and horrifying” turmoil, according to him.

In a December 1956 report, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) stated that “a substantial number of people were murdered” in Khan Yunis on November 3, but that “dispute in the stories presented as to the reasons of the casualties.”

Following the seizure of Gaza, Israel’s army told AFP that “approximately 4,000 Egyptian soldiers, fedayeen, and Palestinian combatants remained inside,” with many “disguised as civilians.”

Clashes erupted as Israeli operations to stop fedayeen attacks and confiscate weapons took place.