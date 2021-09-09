Israel sends troops into the West Bank to apprehend fugitives from prison.

On Wednesday, Israel poured forces into the occupied West Bank in the manhunt for six Palestinians who have been on the run for three days after escaping from a high-security prison.

In order to find the individuals, the army stated in a statement that “it has been decided to prolong the overall closure of Judea and Samaria,” Israel’s euphemism for the West Bank.

The closure will extend until midnight on Friday, “subject to a situational assessment,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, army chief Aviv Kohavi opted to “reinforce IDF troops… with combat battalions, observation troops, and a number of IDF planes that are observing the area to assist in the capture of security prisoners and stop terrorist attacks in the region.”

Demonstrations in favor of the fugitives were conducted in many West Bank communities late Wednesday.

During clashes with Israeli security forces in Nablus, teenagers set tyres on fire. Tear gas injured 60 demonstrators near Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Demonstrations in Ramallah and east Jerusalem in support of the six fugitives, five of whom are members of the Islamic Jihad and one from Fatah, president Mahmud Abbas’ secular organisation, were reported by AFP journalists.

Israeli soldiers arrested at least six families of Palestinians who escaped from Gilboa prison in northern Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, amid protests in favor of the escapees.

The six staged their breakout on Monday by digging a hole under a sink in a prison cell using a spoon, according to reports.

Drones, roadblocks, and an army mission have been dispatched to Jenin, the volatile West Bank hometown of many of the Palestinians imprisoned for their roles in assaults against Israel.

Two brothers of Mahmud Ardah, who has been identified as the mastermind behind the breakout in local media, have been caught, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

Four additional persons were hauled into jail, according to the report: fellow family member Dr Nidal Ardah, two brothers of Mahmud’s cousin and fellow fugitive Mohammad Ardah, and the father of Munadel Infeiat, another escapee.

Others could have been arrested as well, according to Amani Sarahneh, a spokesman for the prisoners’ association, who added that others had only been detained for a short time.

The Israeli army, which has controlled the West Bank since 1967, stated that “many arrests were conducted overnight,” but gave no further details.

“Holding someone to force a relative to do anything is unethical. Brief News from Washington Newsday.