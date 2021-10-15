Israel Prepares For Drone Delivery Traffic Jams With Flying Sushi.

Drone juggernaut Israel is applying air force veterans’ skills to the delivery of sushi and ice cream, as businesses seek to prevent collisions in increasingly crowded skies.

Three drones buzzed above gleaming high-rises on a grassy stretch of Tel Aviv seashore this week, propellers whirring as they descended down onto landing pads.

Two of them were carrying sushi, while the third was carrying beer cans.

High Lander, an Israeli business that specializes in traffic control for autonomous drones, and Cando, a company that helps clients create drone strategies, made their trip feasible.

“Flying one drone is not an issue,” Alon Abelson, the CEO of High Lander, told AFP.

“We’re talking about a group of drones… from various manufacturers, but they’re all being monitored by our software so we can make sure they don’t collide.”

The demonstration was part of a public-private partnership worth 20 million shekels ($6 million) to enhance Israel’s drone technology.

Daniella Partem, who heads the Israel Innovation Authority’s drone effort, envisions “thousands” of drones flying in busy cities in the future, delivering medical supplies, reinforcing police missions, and expediting takeaway food.

“Our goal in Israel is to create a competitive market that is not dominated by a single corporation,” she explained.

“If we can get automobiles off the roads and into the air, we can influence traffic, cut pollution, and create a better, safer environment for goods transportation.”

Israel is developing “civilian equivalents” to its military drones, according to Drone Expert Michael Horowitz, a political scientist at the University of Pennsylvania. These “civilian analogues” are getting smaller and can reportedly maneuver and strike in coordination.

Israel’s military drone program has been criticized, particularly by Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip, who claim it instills terror and can result in human casualties.

In the commercial drone market, Horowitz believes Israel can provide a fresh perspective to corporations that typically develop their technologies on their own.

“You’ll frequently find a corporation like Google that is solely responsible for its own systems,” Horowitz added.

“I anticipate a lot of people would be interested in an Israeli firm that builds a successful local-level drone command and control architecture that can integrate drones from a variety of companies.”

As rivals China and Turkey eat into Israel’s military drone exports, Horowitz believes that developments in civilian drones could help Israel reclaim market dominance.

High Lander’s Abelson claimed to have clients all over the world. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.