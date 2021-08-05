Israel Launches First Strikes In Lebanon In Seven Years: Military

Following a second day of rocket fire across the border, Israel’s air force said it carried out its first air strikes on Lebanon in seven years on Thursday.

The strikes were denounced by Lebanon as a “escalation” that could signal a shift in Israeli tactics, while UN peacekeepers urged moderation.

The Israeli air force reported that rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier today (Thursday).

“In retaliation, fighter jets attacked the terror launch locations and infrastructure in Lebanon where the missiles were launched.

“An additional target in the area where missiles were previously launched was also struck.”

Israeli planes regularly strike Palestinian militant targets in Gaza and suspected Hezbollah or Iranian sites in Syria, but this was the first time they struck targets in Lebanon since 2014, according to the air force.

Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes outside the town of Mahmudiya, around 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the border, according to Lebanon’s Al-Manar television, which is sponsored by the powerful Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

The strikes were also reported by Lebanon’s official National News Agency, albeit with scant specifics.

“Israel’s use of its air force to strike Lebanese villages is the first of its sort since 2006, and implies a determination to escalate attacks,” stated Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Israeli airplanes last hit Lebanese land near the Syrian border in 2014, but they have not targeted Hezbollah strongholds in south Lebanon since the terrorists fought Israel in a deadly campaign in 2006.

Israel has reported rocket fire from Lebanon for the second day in a row on Thursday.

On Wednesday, three rockets were fired, two of which landed in Israel, near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, where four people were treated for “stress symptoms.”

In retaliation for the strike, the Israeli army sent three rounds of fire into south Lebanon.

In the tinder-dry circumstances, it sparked many brush fires, although there were no reports of deaths.

Following the rocket fire on Wednesday, the Lebanese army reported 92 artillery shells fired by Israel landed in southern Lebanon.

It stated that it was looking into who shot the rockets.

Thousands of bereaved Lebanese commemorated the one-year anniversary of a terrible explosion in Beirut port that killed at least 214 people and left an indelible impression on the country’s psyche.

Despite a continuing economic crisis, the then government resigned in the face of public outrage, but no replacement administration has been named a year later. Brief News from Washington Newsday.