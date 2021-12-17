Israel is on the lookout for Palestinians suspected of killing West Bank settlers.

Israeli soldiers conducted a manhunt in the occupied West Bank on Friday, a day after the army blamed Palestinians for the death of an Israeli settler and the injuring of two others.

The army has dispatched three extra battalions as well as special troops, claiming that the attack was carried out by Palestinian “terrorists.”

Brigadier General Ran Kochav, a spokesman for the Israeli army, told 103FM radio, “We are in a physical, technological, and intelligence hunt.”

“We apprehended a number of individuals last night… we’ll locate the criminals sooner or later.”

Following Palestinian attacks on Israelis and the killing of Palestinians by Israeli troops during battles, heightened emotions erupted on Thursday.

The victim, religious student Yehuda Dimentman, 25, a married father, was identified by Army radio.

Homesh is an unauthorized outpost in Israel, where he studied.

During the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel acquired control of the West Bank. Since then, almost 700,000 Jewish Israelis have settled into settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which are widely regarded as illegal by the international world.

According to the Israeli army and medics, Dimentman was shot in the rear seat of a car leaving Homesh on Thursday evening and died en route to the hospital.

The driver and another passenger in the car were injured by shattered glass and sent to the hospital, but their injuries were not considered critical.

The perpetrators of the attack have not yet been identified.

Several Palestinian groups, including Hamas, the militant Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, applauded the shooting.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price described the shooting as a “terrorist attack… that murdered an Israeli citizen and injured two others.”

Army radio reported that mourners gathered near the attack location on Friday.

Shlomi Dimentman, Dimentman’s brother, characterized him as “a adored uncle.” He added Dimentman was dedicated to “strengthening the hold on the community of Homesh” on Israeli public radio. In the annexed east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Israeli police detained a 14-year-old Palestinian girl suspected of stabbing her Israeli neighbor, a 26-year-old mother walking with her children.

Tensions have also been building within Israel’s ideologically divided coalition government over stories of settlers attacking Palestinians with violence.