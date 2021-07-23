Israel is embroiled in a cold war over a ban on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Avi Zinger, an Israeli ice cream maker, said his ice cream generally brings him joy, but Ben & Jerry’s decision to discontinue selling in occupied Palestinian territory has thrown his facility into a political firestorm.

“We will continue to sell everywhere related to Israel,” Zinger said defiantly at his ice cream factory in Beer-Tuvia, south of Tel Aviv, where 160 workers churn out pints of the popular ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s, located in Vermont, stated on Monday that it would no longer sell its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian areas, specifically the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which have been under Israeli administration since 1967.

In the two areas, around 670,000 Jewish settlers dwell in settlements widely recognized as illegal under international law.

Ayman Odeh, an Arab Israeli politician whose Joint List coalition comprises many Palestinian Israelis, shared a photo of himself having ice cream on social media.

“The diet is going well,” he wrote, in a playful sign of support for Ben & Jerry’s move.

The Israeli government has retaliated against Ben & Jerry’s, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking personally to the CEO of Unilever, which owns the ice cream company.

Bennett said on Thursday that Israel would contest the judgment with “all tools at its disposal.”

For years, the Israeli government has fought the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts, divestments, and sanctions against the Jewish state in response to what it claims is mistreatment of Palestinians.

In a letter to 35 of the 50 states that make up the United States, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan asked them to use anti-BDS legislation they approved to prohibit boycotts of Israel.

The boycott, according to Israeli President Issac Herzog, is a “new form of terrorism.”

The Palestinian Authority, on the other hand, suggested Herzog should thank Ben & Jerry’s for raising “a red flag.”

“Either Israel wakes up and works to end its occupation, or it will face a total boycott,” it said.

Zinger stated that he wants to sell to everyone, including Palestinians and Israelis living in Tel Aviv and settlements.

Zinger stated, “We cannot boycott Israeli residents for political grounds.”

He claimed that Ben & Jerry’s opted not to renew his license arrangement, which ends at the end of next year, because of his refusal to participate in a boycott.

Meanwhile, the Beer-Tuvia factory continues to operate, but employees are worried.

Ayelet Damlao, 38, told AFP that she is concerned about her employment and the jobs of her friends who work here.

Initial on social media. Brief News from Washington Newsday.