Israel detains Palestinians accused of assassinating a settler.

Israel’s army said on Sunday that four Palestinian males had been arrested on suspicion of killing a Jewish settler and wounded two others in an incident days earlier in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that the four terrorists who carried out the shooting incident last Thursday had been apprehended.

“The suspects were handed over to security forces for additional investigation, and the suspect who carried out the shooting was apprehended with his weapon.”

The four are accused of shooting at least ten rounds into a car as it drove out of Homesh, an illegal enclave in the northern West Bank, killing 25-year-old religious student Yehuda Dimentman and injuring two other students.

The suspects were apprehended near the village of Silat al-Harithiyah in the Jenin governorate in the northern West Bank, according to the army.

Jordan surrendered the West Bank to Israel in 1967. Nearly 500,000 Israelis have relocated into settlements in the region, which are widely regarded as illegal by the international world.

The arrests were lauded by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who thanked the army, police, and the Shin Bet security agency.

Bennett remarked on Twitter, “Every terrorist will know that Israel will bring him to justice.”

In a message to Dimentman’s family, he continued, “The pain is immense, but terrorism will not win and will not move us from our place.”

Dimentman, a married father, was a student at a religious school in Homesh, which had been evacuated by Israeli forces in 2005 but where the yeshiva facility was still run by settlers.

His funeral was attended by almost 2,000 people.

Brigadier General Ran Kochav, an army spokesman, believes the strike was the result of excellent coordination.

Kochav told Israeli public radio, “I feel we’re dealing with a terrorist organization.”

The incident was praised by a number of Palestinian groups, but none claimed credit.

Following a difficult weekend, the arrests were made. After reportedly stabbing and injuring an Israeli settler, Israeli border police detained a 65-year-old Palestinian lady in Hebron on Saturday.

On Friday, Jewish settlers attacked Burqah, a town in the northern West Bank near where Dimentman was killed the night before.

Israeli thugs hurled stones through windows and fired firearms, according to an AFP reporter.

A Palestinian man was hospitalized in the village of Qaryut, farther south, when settlers assaulted him at home, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. The incident is being investigated by Israeli police.

It was the most recent outbreak of violence in the past month, which has seen Palestinians attack Israelis and Palestinians killed.