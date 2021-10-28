Israel Approves the Construction of 1,800 West Bank Settler Homes.

Israel advanced plans for over 3,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a move that Palestinians slammed and came a day after the US harshly criticized such construction.

A spokeswoman for the military agency that handles civilian operations in the Palestinian territories told AFP that the Civil Administration’s high planning committee given final approval to 1,800 dwellings and preliminary approval to another 1,344.

In a statement, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said the licenses were “strongly rejected” and that the US needs to “follow its vow to resist settlements and unilateral (Israeli) measures.”

Around 475,000 Israeli Jews live in West Bank settlements that are illegal under international law and on land that Palestinians claim as part of their future state.

The permits come a day after the United States chastised Israel for its settlement policies. The government of Vice President Joe Biden has stated that it is “adamantly opposed” to any construction in the West Bank.

This approach contrasts sharply with that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who approved Israel’s actions in occupied Palestinian land during his presidency.

“We are gravely concerned about the Israeli government’s decision to advance thousands of settlement units,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday, just before Israel announced final and preliminary permissions.

Price avoided suggesting that the matter might jeopardize relations with Israel, a key US ally.

In a call with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also brought up the settlement approvals, according to a senior State Department official.

The locations of the Jewish homes permitted on Wednesday were all across the West Bank, from the outskirts of Jerusalem to new settlement neighborhoods deep within the area.

Some are being considered, while others have already been constructed and have gained retroactive approval.

Since 1967, when Israel conquered these regions in the Six-Day War, every Israeli administration has pursued settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. East Jerusalem was later annexed by it.

Separately on Sunday, Israel’s housing ministry released tenders for the construction of 1,355 additional homes in the West Bank.

While moving forward with plans for Israeli settler homes, the Civil Administration is also planning to move through with plans for 1,301 Palestinian homes in Israeli-controlled areas of the West Bank on Sunday.

Critics claim the move is an attempt to appease Israeli friends and placate left-wing partners in an unwieldy coalition government led by right-wing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.