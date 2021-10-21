Is your work life in shambles? Here are some ideas for rethinking and remaking your career.

During the pandemic, practically everyone’s life was turned upside down. Whether you lost your job or were forced to work from home, you were likely faced with drastically altered conditions. Many of the adjustments are still in effect today. “It was alarming and disheartening,” says career expert Lindsey Pollak, whose keynote speaking business abruptly vanished. In response, she sought clarity by writing Recalculating (Harper Business), a handbook for navigating your profession during times of enormous upheaval, as a roadmap for herself and others.

I asked Pollak to reflect on her major takeaways during a talk on my weekly The Washington Newsday interview show Better (Thursdays 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT). (She also contributed to The Washington Newsday, where she discussed how fresh graduates can adjust to the COVID-19 era of employment.) Here are a few pieces of advice she has for anyone who is stuck or at a fork in the path.

Begin by adopting a growth attitude.

Before we can change our professional paths, we must first believe that change is possible. Pollak references Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck’s work, which coined the phrase “growth mindset” (change is possible!) as opposed to “fixed mentality” (I am who I am, and that’s it). A growth attitude, according to Pollak, is essential. It “begins with the notion that everything is truly possible if you put in the effort,” she explains.

Recalculating does not imply starting over.

It’s vital to realize that when making a professional move, you’re never beginning from scratch. “When your GPS says’recalculating,’ it never takes you back to your driveway to restart from the beginning,” Pollak explains. “It always leads you away from your current location. Whatever work you’ve had, you’ve developed skills, knowledge, and experiences.” Take a self-assessment or see a coach or your alma mater’s career services office to find out what characteristics and abilities you already have that can help you succeed in your next chapter.

Keep track of your progress.

Persistence—and patience—are required to figure out what comes next. When motivation is low, Pollak recommends having a few accountability buddies on fast dial.

For example, Pollak has identified particular individuals to whom she turns when she’s bored or unmotivated, and—depending on the. This is a condensed version of the information.