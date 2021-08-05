Is Your State Affected By An E. Coli Outbreak Caused By Raw Cake Batter? 16 People Have Been Sickened In A 12-State E. Coli Outbreak Caused By Raw Cake Batter: Is Your State Affected?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into an E. coli outbreak connected to raw cake mix that has spread across 12 states.

The CDC has received reports of 16 persons who may have become ill after tasting or eating uncooked cake batter from various cake mixes.

The epidemic has resulted in seven hospitalizations, with one person getting hemolytic uremic syndrome, a kind of kidney failure. There have been no deaths reported.

According to the CDC, no one brand or kind of cake mix has been associated to E. coli infections.

According to the CDC, 75 percent of the 16 persons who may have become ill as a result of the raw cake batter are children under the age of 18, who are more prone to have a serious E. coli infection. Other people who were ill ranged in age from 2 to 73.

Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, South Carolina, and Massachusetts were among the states affected by the E. coli outbreak.

From February 26 to June 21, instances of the pandemic were documented.

Due to patients not being tested for the sickness and recovering without medical assistance, the CDC believes the outbreak may be larger than what has been reported and may be occurring in more states than what has been recognized.

Eating raw cake batter can make you sick, according to the CDC, since it contains pathogens like E. coli, which are only killed when baked or cooked.

The CDC advises against tasting or eating any raw batter, whether made from scratch or from a mix. To avoid disease, they recommend baking or cooking the uncooked batter before consuming it, as well as following all recipe and package guidelines for cooking or baking at the right temperature and time.

After handling cake mix, flour, or eggs, all prep surfaces, bowls, utensils, and counters should be completely cleaned. After handling cake mix, flour, raw eggs, or any other surfaces, hands should be cleaned with hot water and soap.

E. coli symptoms include bloody diarrhea, a high fever of more than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting, and dehydration.

If you have any symptoms of E. coli infection, you should seek medical attention right away.